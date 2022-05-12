Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GSM. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

