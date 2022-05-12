Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 11.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 96,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,341,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

