Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,600. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94.

