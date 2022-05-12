Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Issues Earnings Results

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.20. 13,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,385,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

