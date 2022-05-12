Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will announce $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

FIS traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.91. 65,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after buying an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after buying an additional 316,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

