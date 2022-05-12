Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,509,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 512,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

