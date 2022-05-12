Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7,846.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

