Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $37,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

Anthem stock opened at $487.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.08 and a 200-day moving average of $458.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

