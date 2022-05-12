Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 464,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 231,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,070 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,857,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 168,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

BMO stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $95.37 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

