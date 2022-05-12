Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Roku by 12.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Roku by 4.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Roku by 7.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Roku by 22.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $78.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $174.35.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

