Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,425 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.91 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

