Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 834,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,226,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,900,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

