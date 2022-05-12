Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $159.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.14. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.