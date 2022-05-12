Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 4,532 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,455,000 after acquiring an additional 91,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $207.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.57. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.