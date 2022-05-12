Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.75

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 10672344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64.
About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
