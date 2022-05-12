Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.75

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 10672344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,257,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,938,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,748,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,679,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,122 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 98.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,331,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,854,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,125 shares during the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

