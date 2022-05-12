Financial Survey: Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) versus Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Leap Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 608.88%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 61.82 -$40.59 million ($0.48) -2.19 Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$143.88 million ($3.89) -2.15

Leap Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phathom Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics -2,705.80% -55.42% -49.24% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -121.91% -65.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

