First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.69

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.69 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 7093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIN. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,267,000 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 419,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,514,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 167,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

