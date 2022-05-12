First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
FGBIP opened at $24.75 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.
About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)
