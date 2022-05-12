First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 18.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Cindy H. Finnie acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

