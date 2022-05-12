First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 132,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,454,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $139.53 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $139.39 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.85.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

