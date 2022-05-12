First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $21,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Solar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Solar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,153,580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $100,546,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of First Solar by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 194,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $92,969.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

FSLR traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.70. 134,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

