First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 148,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,490. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

