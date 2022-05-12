First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Down 64.3% in April

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,628,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,937,000 after purchasing an additional 362,691 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Shares of NYSE FSD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,886. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

