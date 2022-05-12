FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $117.98

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.98 and last traded at $118.27, with a volume of 2472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSV shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

