Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 87,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

