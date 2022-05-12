Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVE. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.46. Five Below has a 1-year low of $134.27 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

