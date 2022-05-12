Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 2,000 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,844.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.01. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Five9 by 47.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $9,553,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

