FLEX LNG Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 92.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 399,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.14. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

