FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FLNG opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $32.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,754,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 617,721 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 168,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

