Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.09-$2.24 EPS.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. 328,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flex by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.