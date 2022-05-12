Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.70 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.08 billion.Flex also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,362. Flex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after acquiring an additional 373,333 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after buying an additional 468,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after buying an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

