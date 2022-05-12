Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.64

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.64 and last traded at $68.71, with a volume of 3807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $153,975,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 75.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

