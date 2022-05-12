Flowserve Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Flowserve has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $29.12. 1,022,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $208,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Flowserve by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

