Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fluor were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 58.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fluor by 24.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fluor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. 65,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,158. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

