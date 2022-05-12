Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Down 9.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) fell 9.3% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.47. 20,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 690,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,505 shares of company stock worth $2,946,937 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 515.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 794,851 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

