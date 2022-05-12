Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Down 9.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) fell 9.3% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.47. 20,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 690,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.
The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 515.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 794,851 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.
Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
