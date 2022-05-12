Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.26. Flywire shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 10,074 shares changing hands.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.
In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,937.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
