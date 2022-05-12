ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ForgeRock updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

NYSE:FORG traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 26,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,449. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

