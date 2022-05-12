ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.45–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.92 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

FORG stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,449. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ForgeRock by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

