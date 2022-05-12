ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 380,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

