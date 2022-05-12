Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.86) EPS.

FMTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $292.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Forma Therapeutics news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

