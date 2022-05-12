Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.29.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.20. 14,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.26. Fortinet has a one year low of $195.96 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fortinet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.