Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.88

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 357535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

FSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $788.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,108 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 907,670 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.