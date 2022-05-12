Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 394,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,485. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
Forwardly Company Profile (Get Rating)
