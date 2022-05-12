Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 394,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,485. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

