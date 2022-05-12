Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period.

About Franklin Universal Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

