Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $8.79.
About Franklin Universal Trust (Get Rating)
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Universal Trust (FT)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.