FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. FreightCar America updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RAIL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 9,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,101. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

