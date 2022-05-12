FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. FTC Solar updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 52,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 59,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $172,425.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,110 shares of company stock worth $2,766,450.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

