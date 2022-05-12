FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of FTCI opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $282.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.18.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,757,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,648,695.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $333,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,110 shares of company stock worth $2,766,450 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 502,725 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 350,484 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

