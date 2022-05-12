Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.57.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 995.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 564,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 375,791 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Full House Resorts by 345.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 61,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

FLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.