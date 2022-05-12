Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.
Shares of FUSN opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.66. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $10.40.
In other news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,834 shares of company stock valued at $517,192. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.