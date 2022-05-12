Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 39,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,865,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Futu by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 101,387 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Futu by 159.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after acquiring an additional 942,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Futu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,060,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Futu by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after acquiring an additional 111,308 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

